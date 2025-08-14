<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati</i> 17: 21-Year Old Contestant Fails To Answer This Rs 1 Crore Question. Can You?

Kaun Banega Crorepati returned for its 17th season on August 11. The quiz-based reality show marks the return of quiz master, film veteran Amitabh Bachchan. In the third episode, it was 21-year-old contestant Kashish Singhal who grabbed the hot seat.

Kashish Singhal was the first participant who attempted a Rs 1 crore question but unfortunately she failed to answer that.

The Rs 1 crore question asked by Big B was, "Which king of the Visigoths demanded pepper, which ancient Rome usually traded from India, as ransom to lift a siege on the city?".

The options were – A) Ludovic, B) Aymeric, C) Alaric and D) Theodoric.

Kashish Singal, who successfully passed all the previous rounds, got stuck in the question. With one lifeline left she used the ‘Sanket Suchak' (Hint-Giver). However, the 21-year-old was unsure about the correct answer and decided to quit, taking home Rs 50 lakhs.

The correct answer was Option C – Alaric.

For context, king of the Visigoths, Alaric I famously demanded a ransom during his siege of Rome in 408 CE. The items included gold, silver, silk, hides — and 3,000 pounds of pepper. Pepper, a luxury ingredient in ancient Rome, was mostly imported from India through long-distance trade routes, underscoring its value as a mark of wealth.

During a conversation with the host Kahish Singhal expressed her love for Mathematics. The 21-year-old also revealed that she was preparing for defense courses ever since she passed her 12th class. She planned on paying a loan of Rs 15 lakhs with the money.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to welcome three female members from the Indian Armed Forces for a special Independence Day episode. In the promo video, Amitabh Bachchan was seen welcoming Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force and Commander Prerna Deosthalee of the Indian Navy, who played a major role during the media briefings on Operation Sindoor. Read all about it here.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on SonyTV and is available for streaming on SonyLIV.