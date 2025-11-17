Social Media Prankster Jailed For Grabbing Ariana Grande At <i>Wicked</i> Singapore Premiere

The man who grabbed Ariana Grande on the Wicked red carpet in Singapore has been jailed.

On Monday, Johnson Wen reportedly pleaded guilty to one charge of being a public nuisance and was sentenced to nine days in jail, Page Six reported, citing information from the Daily Mail.

Singapore District Judge Christopher Goh told Wen, who has crashed other celebrity events, that his "act was premeditated" and "showed a pattern of behaviour, which suggests that you will do it again."

"You seem to be attention-seeking, thinking only of yourself and not the safety of others when committing these acts," Goh told the 26-year-old social media star.

The judge then told Wen that he was "wrong" to think his actions would not have any consequences.

"You should be mindful that there are always consequences for one's actions," Goh said, according to the outlet.

Following his sentence, Wen told the judge that he "won't do it again" and that he was "going to stop getting into trouble."

Last week, Wen jumped the barricade and rushed towards Grande, 32, as she walked the carpet with her co-stars at the Asia premiere of Wicked: For Good. He then threw an arm around the stunned singer before bouncing excitedly and waving to the crowd.

