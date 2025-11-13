Video: Ariana Grande Left Shaken After Fan Grabs Her At Wicked Singapore Premiere Red Carpet, Co-star Cynthia Erivo Steps In

A tense moment unfolded at the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good on Thursday, November 13, when singer and actress Ariana Grande was accosted by a fan while walking the yellow brick road carpet.

What's Happening

Ariana Grande, who stars as Glinda in the highly anticipated Wicked film, arrived at Universal Studios Singapore alongside co-stars Michelle Yeoh, Cynthia Erivo, and Jeff Goldblum. The event was buzzing with excitement as fans gathered to see the cast, but the evening took an alarming turn when a man suddenly sprinted towards the pop star.

The man, later identified as Johnson Wen, was seen wearing a white shirt and shorts. With long black hair streaked blue, he rushed at Ariana Grande and wrapped an arm around her as she tried to pull away.

Witnesses described the moment as chaotic and frightening. Video footage shows Cynthia Erivo, who portrays Elphaba in the film, immediately reacting-lunging forward and placing herself between Ariana Grande and the man while shouting at him.

Security quickly intervened and escorted Wen away from the carpet.

Following the incident, Ariana Grande appeared visibly distressed, taking deep breaths as Cynthia Erivo tried to comfort her. Despite the frightening interruption, the actress and her co-stars later continued interacting with fans and posing for photos.

this is the worst thing to happen i can't believe i saw ariana get harrassed in front of my own eyes… and she was about to reach me too 😞😞😞😞😞 pic.twitter.com/AEeph52us1 — dhya IS SEEING ARI 🩵 (@lanagrandes) November 13, 2025

Background

Fans on social media were quick to identify the man as Johnson Wen, who is known online as "Pyjama Man." Wen himself later shared a video of the encounter on Instagram, writing, "Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You."

Wen has a history of similar incidents. In June, he interrupted a live performance by Katy Perry, and in August, he crashed The Weeknd's concert before being removed by security.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: For Good is one of the most awaited films of the year. Based on Gregory Maguire's novel and the iconic Broadway musical, the story explores the untold friendship between Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 21.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande Announces The Eternal Sunshine Tour. Details Inside