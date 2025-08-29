Ariana Grande Announces The Eternal Sunshine Tour. Details Inside

Popular actor-singer Ariana Grande has announced her new tour, The Eternal Sunshine.

The 32-year-old singer, known for tracks such as 7 Rings, Bang Bang, Rain On Me, Yes, And ? and “Side to Side, shared the news on her Instagram handle on Thursday. The post had the show dates written over it.

“See you next year… North America: 9.9 presale / 9.10 onsale (10am local) london: 9.16 presale / 9.18 onsale (10am local) presale sign up open now thru 9.7 (11am et, 2pm et, 7pm bst,” read the caption.

The tour is slated to begin on June 6, 2026 and will conclude on August 23.

The Eternal Sunshine will also mark the first tour for Grande after 2019.

On the acting front, Grande will next feature in “Wicked 2”. The film is the second part of Jon M Chu's directorial “Wicked”, which was released in November last year.

The film stars the actor in the role of Glinda, alongside Cynthia Erivo in the role of Elphaba.

Set to release in theatres on November 21, it also features Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater and Michelle Yeoh in pivotal roles.