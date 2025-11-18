<i>De De Pyaar De 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: First Monday Result Of Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh Film

De De Pyaar De 2, featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, premiered in the theatres on November 14. While the film made a decent start in the opening weekend, the family dramedy witnessed a dip in its first Monday collections.

On Day 4, De De Pyaar De 2 minted Rs 4.25 crore at the ticket window, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the movie's total box office collection to Rs 39 crore. The film had an overall occupancy rate of 9.96 per cent on November 17, added the report.

Breaking it down, the Anshul Sharma-directed movie, also featuring R Madhavan in a key role, enjoyed the highest footfall during the night shows at 13.82 per cent, followed by the evening shows at 10.07 per cent. Meanwhile, the afternoon slots registered an occupancy rate of 9.42 per cent and the morning screenings recorded the lowest occupancy at 6.53 per cent.

De De Pyaar De 2 earned Rs 8.75 crore on its release date. On Day 2, the film minted Rs 12.25 crore. On Sunday, the Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh film made Rs 13.75 crore at the box office.

Previously, Rakul Preet Singh shared her experience of working with R Madhavan. The actress, in a conversation with IANS, revealed, “I have always been a fan of him. It was amazing associating with him as his daughter. We shared so many interesting conversations on sets, and learnt so much from him. What a fantastic actor he is.”

De De Pyaar De 2, written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, is the sequel to Ajay Devgn's 2019 hit De De Pyaar De. The actor once again slips into the shoes of a 52-year-old London-based investor, Ashish Mehra. Rakul Preet Singh plays the role of his younger girlfriend, Ayesha Khurana. R Madhavan essays the character of Ayesha's father, Rajji, who is vehemently opposed to the idea of his daughter dating an older man.

Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan Jafri, Gautami Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta are also a part of De De Pyaar De 2.