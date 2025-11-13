R Madhavan Says White Women Once Avoided Indian Men, Now They Say "Hello"

R Madhavan, who will be seen next in De De Pyaar De 2, spoke about how the perception of white women towards Indian men has changed over the years. Madhavan, who has an impressive lineup of projects, said Indian men are now more welcome among white women and are no longer avoided.

What R Madhavan Said About White Women

During his appearance on BookMyShow's Unscripted show on YouTube, R Madhavan said that white women used to avoid Indian men in the past, as they assumed the men wanted to flirt. However, now white women approach Indian men more than before.

"Sari gori ladkiyan aise dekhti thi jaise unko line marne aaye hain﻿ (When we used to go abroad and visit a bar, all the white women would look at us as if we were there to hit on them). Now, when an Indian enters a space, four white women walk toward us, thinking we are some entrepreneur and want to say hello. I have not seen that Indian in the movies yet," he said, adding that he wants to see this version of Indian men portrayed in films.

About Madhavan's Work

Madhavan will soon be seen in Anshul Sharma's De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to Akiv Ali's 2019 film De De Pyaar De. The sequel also stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Gautami Kapoor, and Meezaan Jafri. De De Pyaar De 2 is produced by T-Series Films and Luv Films and will be released in theatres on 14 November.

He will also appear in Dhurandhar. Ranveer Singh unveiled the first poster featuring R Madhavan from Dhurandhar. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Ranveer called Madhavan's character “Charioteer of Karma.” Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt.

The trailer of the film, which was scheduled to release on 15 November, has been postponed following the Red Fort blast.