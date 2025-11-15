<i>De De Pyaar De 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn And Rakul Preet Singh's Film Lags Behind The Prequel

Ajay Devgn's latest release, De De Pyaar De 2, has opened to a lukewarm response at the box office.

What's Happening

The film, which reunites Ajay with Rakul Preet Singh and also stars R Madhavan and Meezaan in prominent roles, arrived in theatres on Friday as the sequel to the 2019 hit.

Early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk suggest that the film collected around Rs 8.5 crore on its first day.

This figure places the sequel slightly below the opening of De De Pyaar De, which earned Rs 9.11 crore on day one.

Background

However, it has managed to outperform another Devgn sequel released this year - Son of Sardaar 2, which began its run with Rs 7.5 crore. The original Son of Sardar, released in 2012, had opened stronger at Rs 10.7 crore.

Meanwhile, Devgn's other 2024 sequel, Raid 2, continues to remain the highest opener among his recent releases.

The Raj Kumar Gupta-directed film, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh, collected Rs 19.25 crore on day one - nearly double the Rs 10.04 crore opening of the first Raid.

Devgn and Madhavan, who were last seen together in Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan, had delivered one of the biggest surprise hits of the year.

That film opened at Rs 14.75 crore and eventually amassed Rs 147 crore at the domestic box office.

De De Pyaar De 2 was released across a little over 5,100 shows nationwide.

Directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, the film features a supporting cast that includes Javed Jaafery, Meezaan Jafri, Ishita Dutta and Gautami Kapoor.