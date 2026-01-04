Aishwarya Rai Sends Message To Fans As She Rings In 2026 With Abhishek Bachchan And Aaradhya In New York

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, along with their daughter Aaradhya, rang in 2026 in New York City. While the family was earlier spotted at the Mumbai airport with their destination kept secret, their presence in the Big Apple has now been confirmed through multiple viral photos and videos circulating on social media.

Aishwarya And Abhishek Meet Their Fans In New York

Several videos of the couple celebrating New Year's in NYC have been doing the rounds on Instagram. In one widely shared video, Aishwarya and Abhishek are seen posing with a fan in front of a decorated Christmas tree. The couple twinned in all-black winter ensembles, looking effortlessly stylish despite the chilly weather.

Another clip, which has gone viral across fan pages, shows the actress sending a heartfelt New Year greeting to her admirers. Smiling into the camera, she says, "Here's wishing you a very happy New Year, God bless and all my love always."

Interestingly, the Bachchans are not the only stars in New York at the moment. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also spotted in the city and were seen attending an NBA game.

Abhishek Bachchan Addresses Divorce Rumours

The couple's New Year outing comes amid months of speculation around their marriage. Over the past year, Aishwarya and Abhishek's personal lives have been under intense scrutiny, with rumours of a rift frequently making headlines. However, their recent joint appearances, including this family holiday, appear to have put much of the gossip to rest.

In an earlier conversation with Peeping Moon, Abhishek firmly dismissed the rumours. He said, "If you're a public figure, people are going to speculate about every little thing. Whatever rubbish has been written is absolutely false. None of it is based on fact; it's just wrong and intentionally hurtful."

He added, "Before we got married, they were guessing our wedding dates. After we got married, they started deciding when we're separating. It's all nonsense. She knows my truth, I know hers. We return to a loving, grounded family - and that is what truly matters."

When asked if the speculation bothers him, the actor clarified that it doesn't.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan Reveals How Aaradhya Stays Unaffected By Parents' Divorce Rumours: "Aishwarya Taught Her Not To Believe Everything That She Reads"