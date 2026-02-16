Abhishek Bachchan Admits His New Look Is For Shah Rukh Khan's <i>King</i>: "Currently Shooting"

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to star in King, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. During his appearance at the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2026, Abhishek confirmed that his new look is for the film.

Abhishek Bachchan said, “I am just flattered that you noticed that I have changed my look. Yes, I am currently shooting for my new film, which is called King.”

The actor refused to share any further details about the film. "There are agreements in place, NDAs, you know how it goes. Until the new contract is finalised, signed, and put into action, discussing it isn't really possible. It's similar with films," he added.

About King

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, King also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerjee, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.

Last year in November, the makers released the film's title reveal video on Instagram. The video presented SRK in a bold and powerful look as he said the line, "Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam - KING."

Shah Rukh Khan shared details about his character in King at a fan meet in Mumbai. "The character of King is very interesting. Siddharth and Sujoy Ghosh have written it with a lot of love. And it has a lot of evil in it. He's a killer. He kills people. But for storytelling, heroes like me must play different roles: some inspiring, some comic, some romantic. So that's what I'm trying to do now. I do one big film every one or two years because I also know that making films has become very difficult now. So films should be made carefully so that I don't let people down," he said.

“So it's not to say whether it's a villain or not. Yes, he is a very dark character, a grey character. And I think it will be very interesting. He is very ruthless. All the lines in it (title reveal video), more or less, reflect that character. So I hope you love it. That doesn't mean what he is doing is something you should do too," SRK added.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film is set to release in theatres on December 24.



