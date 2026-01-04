<i>Parasakthi</i> Trailer: Sivakarthikeyan Takes On Ravi Mohan In Fight Against Hindi Imposition

The makers of Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film Parasakthi have finally dropped the much-awaited trailer, offering a glimpse into a politically charged story rooted in Tamil Nadu's historic resistance to Hindi imposition.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the nearly three-minute-long clip sets the tone for a hard-hitting drama - all set against the backdrop of a crucial movement from the 1960s.

With the film gearing up for a Pongal release on January 10, the excitement has only intensified, especially as it is slated to clash with Vijay's Jana Nayagan.

A Look At Parasakthi Trailer

In Parasakthi, Sivakarthikeyan is seen in a grounded avatar as a coal tosser working with the Indian Railways. The trailer traces the simmering anger among students when a Central government order seeks to impose Hindi as the state's official language. Atharvaa Murali plays the younger brother of Sivakarthikeyan's character, whose decision to join the agitation initially creates tension within the family.

One of the most powerful moments of the trailer comes when Sivakarthikeyan declares that they are not against Hindi speakers; they are against Hindi imposition. His character, who starts off reluctant to get involved, is eventually compelled to rise when the movement is threatened by an oppressive antagonist played by Ravi Mohan.

The trailer builds towards a rousing finale, with a massive student force standing behind the protagonist, hinting at the scale and emotional weight the film is aiming to deliver.

About Parasakthi

The cast of Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara, is led by Sivakarthikeyan alongside Ravi Mohan, with Sreeleela's Tamil debut as Ratnamala. The ensemble also features Guru Somasundaram, Dev Ramnath, and Atharvaa in prominent roles.

