Sivakarthikeyan On His Film <i>Parasakthi</i> Clashing With Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i>: "I Was Shocked"

Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan, which is touted as his last film before he makes a full-fledged entry into politics, is all set to release on January 9.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan's 25th film Parasakthi is releasing on January 10 and there has been a lot of buzz around the clash of the two films at the Pongal box office.

The Sivakarthikeyan film was initially scheduled to release on January 14 but was suddenly advanced to January 10, and rumour has it that Red Giant Movies, owned by Udhayanidhi Stalin, decided due to Vijay's explosive speech in Erode in December. Whatever may be the case, Pongal is one of the biggest festivals in Tamil Nadu, and this year it attains more significance for Vijay fans thanks to Jana Nayagan.

At the audio launch of Parasakthi held on Saturday evening, Sivakarthikeyan spoke about the clash of the two films.

He clarified, "I was shocked to learn both the films were releasing for Pongal. I called our producer and asked him if we could change our release date. But all the investors had been informed about the Pongal release and moving the film to summer 2026 would be tough because of the Tamil Nadu elections. I also spoke to Jagadish (Vijay's manager) to ask him to check if it was OK with Vijay sir. Jagadish called me back and said that Vijay sir said that since it was Pongal, both films can release and won't affect the box office of either. Vijay sir also conveyed his best wishes. Vijay sir has entertained us for 33 years. Watch Jana Nayagan and then watch Parasakthi on January 10. This is an 'annanthambi' (elder brother- younger brother) Pongal!"

The Parasakthi hero also called it a very important Pongal for Kollywood and said social media nowadays could cause unnecessary trouble.

Actress Sreeleela spoke about how important her role was in the film and that she was grateful to director Sudha Kongara for giving her a character that she had been waiting a long time for.

Ravi Mohan plays the antagonist in this historical drama, and he praised Sivakarthikeyan, saying that the Tamil star deserved all the success since he had no backing in the film industry but became a star only through the support of his fans.