<i>De De Pyaar De 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn And Rakul Preet Singh's Film Is On A Roll

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's De De Pyaar De 2 continues to perform well at the box office.

What's Happening

The film, which opened at Rs 8.75 crore, saw a strong 40% jump on Saturday and collected Rs 12.25 crore.

This takes the total earnings of the romantic comedy to Rs 21 crore.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 20.53% on Saturday.

It reported 7.60% occupancy in morning shows, 16.28% in the afternoon, 21.72% in the evening, and 36.50% during night shows.

Background

De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain.

The sequel to the 2019 hit brings back Ajay Devgn as Ashish Mehra, a 52-year-old London-based investor, and Rakul Preet Singh as Ayesha Khurana, his younger girlfriend.

R Madhavan features as Ayesha's father, Rajji, who clashes with Ashish. The cast also includes Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan Jafri, Gautami Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta.

After its theatrical run, De De Pyaar De 2 is expected to release on Netflix in January 2026.