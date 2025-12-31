<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh's Film Inches Closer To Shah Rukh Khan's <i>Jawan</i> Record

After dominating the Indian box office for nearly four weeks, Dhurandhar is finally showing early signs of fatigue. The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller, which has been rewriting records since its release, saw its daily numbers dip into the low double digits on its 26th day in theatres, even as its overall run remains nothing short of phenomenal.

Day 26 Collection Shows Marginal Growth

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ranveer Singh-led film collected Rs 11.25 crore on Day 26, marking a 7.14 per cent rise over its fourth Monday, when it earned Rs 10.5 crore. With this, the film's total domestic net collection now stands at Rs 712.5 crore.

While the figures indicate that the film's pace has slowed after a dream run, the fact that it is still earning in the Rs 10-15 crore range in its fourth week highlights its exceptional hold across theatres.

On the global front, Dhurandhar has already crossed the Rs 1,100 crore mark worldwide, becoming the only non-multilingual Indian film to breach Rs 1,000 crore without relying on the China market. This places the film in a rare league and cements Ranveer Singh's biggest career success to date.

Beats Gadar 2, Stree 2 ,And Pathaan Overseas Totals

In terms of worldwide gross, the spy actioner has overtaken several recent blockbusters including:

Gadar 2 - Rs 686 crore

Stree 2 - Rs 857 crore

Chhaava - Rs 807 crore

Pathaan - Rs 1,055 crore

With its current trajectory, the film is now firmly chasing the all-time record set by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which finished at around Rs 1,160 crore globally.

Massive Fourth Weekend Seals All-Time Ranking

Sacnilk further reported that the film created history during its fourth weekend, clocking over Rs 1,000 crore in worldwide gross during that period alone. This achievement helped Dhurandhar overtake Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, making it the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

The coming weeks will test the film's staying power. Fresh competition is arriving in the form of Sriram Raghavan's war drama Ikkis, Prabhas' The Raja Saab, and Vijay's Jana Nayagan. Reportedly, Ikkis was pushed to the New Year to avoid clashing with Dhurandhar's juggernaut run.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has chosen not to move its release and is currently struggling for screens amid the dominance of Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash.

