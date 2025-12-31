Sriram Raghavan Reveals Why <i>Dhurandhar</i> Is Not The Kind Of Film He Would Ever Make: "It Will Be The Silliest Thing To Do"

Even as Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar continues its triumphant box-office run, Sriram Raghavan has made it clear that the blockbuster spy thriller sits firmly outside his own creative comfort zone.

Speaking to The Hindu ahead of the release of his next film, Ikkis, Raghavan explained why the Ranveer Singh-starrer, despite being well-crafted, represents a cinematic language he would not personally adopt.

Why Dhurandhar's Success Does Not Define His Filmmaking Choices

Addressing comparisons between Dhurandhar and the kind of spy films he and his brother Shridhar Raghavan have made in the past, Sriram stressed that it is less about quality and more about worldview.

"It is a well-made film with terrific performances, but it is not our kind of film. We must understand that we are living in different times. The earlier James Bond films starring Sean Connery and Roger Moore were fun movies. Later on, Bond films started to get serious. Dhurandhar is one movie. It is doing spectacularly well, and it should. But this is not the only format. If I start following it, it will be the silliest thing to do," he said.

Sriram Raghavan Praises Aditya Dhar

While distancing himself from Aditya Dhar's stylistic choices, Raghavan was careful to underline his admiration for the filmmaker. The two directors share a significant career milestone, having both won National Awards in the same year - Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike and Raghavan for Andhadhun.

Reflecting on that moment, Raghavan said, "Aditya and I shared the National Award stage when he made Uri, and I had Andhadhun. He has a different kind of sensibility and craft, and I love watching his films, but it is not something I would make."

That philosophy also shapes his upcoming project Ikkis, a biographical war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. In the movie, Agastya Nanda steps into the role of the 21-year-old war hero and Dharmendra portrays his father.

