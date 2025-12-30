<i>Dhurandhar</i> Actor Naseem Mughal Was "Uncomfortable" About Viral Assault Scene, Reveals Ranveer Singh's Reaction

Ever since its release on December 5, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has been the talk of the town for more reasons than one. One of the most brutal scenes was in the opening segment - an assault between Lulli (Naseem Mughal) and Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazhari. It was so brutal that it caught the Internet's attention. What Naseem has now revealed is that he was quite uncomfortable filming it and had said no after reading the script.

Naseem told Filmgyan, "What can I even say about that scene... The moment in that scene is just crazy. When it first came to me, I felt like, I'm not going to do this. I actually refused."

He continued, "This won't be possible for me, because after reading the scene so many times, I got really nervous. The truth is, I'm a huge fan of Ranveer sir. His energy, especially since Padmaavat, has always been incredible. Somewhere in my subconscious, I kept thinking, he's such a big star-how am I supposed to do this scene in front of him?"

How The Dhurandhar Team Made Him Comfortable

Naseem also spoke about how Ranveer Singh made him feel comfortable before the scene.

He added, "Before that scene, we had another one together-the dhaba scene, when we go to Alam's (Gaurav Gera) shop, where Babu (Asif Ali Haider Khan) is our boss. Before that scene itself, he made me feel so comfortable that I kept thinking, am I really working with Ranveer?"

He continued, "He never makes you feel that he's a big star. The energy he brings - he is very down-to-earth. The way he talks, he always hugs you first. That hug alone makes you feel comfortable."

Thanking the crew for their efforts, Naseem said, "I had been searching for a moment like this for a long time. For the last 13 years, I was waiting for this moment in my life, when it would finally come."

"In the first take, the character - who is supposed to be lusty and brutal - became a bit too brutal. So we toned it down slightly in the second take," he concluded.

About Dhurandhar

Released on December 5, Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, along with Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. The spy-action thriller follows India's Intelligence Bureau as it creates a deep-cover operative to infiltrate Karachi's dangerous Lyari underworld and dismantle a terror nexus involving Pakistani gangs and the ISI. It is set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kandahar hijacking and the 2001 Parliament attack.

