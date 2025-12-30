<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh's Film Set To Cross Rs 750 Crore In India

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable run at the box office. The film shows no signs of slowing down, even in its fourth week.

"The wrath of Dhurandhar is simply unstoppable," read the post shared by the film's production banner, Jio Studios, on Instagram on Tuesday.

According to Jio Studios, Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar collected Rs 11.20 crore on the 25th day of its release, taking its net total at the domestic box office to Rs 741.90 crore.

On the global front, Dhurandhar has crossed a major milestone, amassing Rs 1,100 crore worldwide within just 24 days of its release. With this, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has now overtaken Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which earned approximately Rs 1,055 crore worldwide during its lifetime run.

Background

It is also in the race to surpass Pushpa 2, whose Hindi collection currently stands at Rs 812.14 crore.

The Aditya Dhar directorial has already secured its position as the highest-grossing film of 2025, surpassing major releases such as Kantara: Chapter 1 and Chhaava.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office amid competition from Kartik Aaryan's Christmas release Tu Mera Main Teri Main Tera Tu Meri.

According to trade early estimates, Kartik Aaryan's film collected around Rs 1.75 crore on Monday, its fifth day in theatres. The Kartik Aaryan-starrer has managed a total collection of Rs 25.25 crore in its first four days.

About Dhurandhar

Released on December 5, Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, along with Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal. The spy-action thriller follows India's Intelligence Bureau as it creates a deep-cover operative to infiltrate Karachi's dangerous Lyari underworld and dismantle a terror nexus involving Pakistani gangs and the ISI, set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kandahar hijacking and the 2001 Parliament attack.

