Malayalam Actor Meera Vasudevan Announces Third Divorce: "I'm In The Most Peaceful Phase Of My Life"

Malayalam actor Meera Vasudevan has announced that her third marriage has ended in divorce. The 43-year-old actor, known for films such as Thanmathra, Oruvan, Vairam: Fight for Justice, and Am Ah, was married to cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam from April 2024 to August 2025.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the actor wrote, "I, Actress Meera Vasudevan, aka @officialmeeravasudevan, officially declare that I am now single since August 2025. I am in the most wonderful and peaceful phase of my life..."

Her post also featured hashtags such as #focused #blessed #gratitude #meeravasudevan #actressmeeravasudevan and #actormeeravasudevan.

Meera Vasudevan was previously married to Vishal Agarwal, son of cinematographer Ashok Kumar. They tied the knot in 2005 and divorced in 2010.

Two years later, she married actor John Kokken. The couple, who share a son, called it quits in 2016.

Meera Vasudevan has also starred in Hindi films such as Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula with Milind Soman, Thodi Life Thoda Magic with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, and 13B: Fear Has a New Address, also starring R Madhavan. Her Tamil movie credits include Unnai Saranadainthen and Arivumani.

The actor is also well known for her role Sumithra in the Malayalam soap opera Kudumbavilakku. She currently plays Sujatha on the Malayalam TV show Madhuranombarakattu.