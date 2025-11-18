Salman Khan, Helen And Others At Salim And Salma Khan's 61st Wedding Anniversary Party

Salman Khan's parents, Salim and Salma Khan, celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on Monday night. The evergreen couple had their family members and close friends in attendance to mark the joyful occasion. Pictures and videos from the celebration have already gone viral on social media.

Who Attended the Wedding Anniversary Party

Salman Khan arrived at the venue and waved at the shutterbugs. He was joined by Salim Khan's second wife, Helen. The veteran actress paused for the cameras and flashed her best smile.

Salim Khan's daughter Alvira, her husband Atul Agnihotri, and their daughter Alizeh also marked their presence.

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera and Arpita Khan's husband Aayush Sharma were also seen at the event.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who share a close bond with the Khan family, arrived together for the celebration.

See videos from last night below:

Salim Khan's Family Tree

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who gave Hindi cinema classics such as Sholay and Zanjeer, married Salma Khan (born Sushila Charak) in 1964. The couple share four children — Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Agnihotri — and have an adopted daughter, Arpita Khan.

Years later, Salim Khan crossed paths with celebrated Bollywood dancer-actress Helen. Their companionship gradually blossomed into love, leading to their marriage in 1981. However, the journey was not easy. Salim Khan has previously admitted that his relationship with Helen was an emotional accident, and he chose to be open with his family about it rather than let them learn through gossip columns.

What Salim Khan Told His Children Before Marrying Helen

In one of the episodes of the documentary Angry Young Men, Salim Khan was asked how he fell in love with Helen. He replied, “Pyaar toh aapne agar kiya hoga toh pata lagega (You will know if you have ever fallen in love).” He also shared how he broke the news to his children about his decision to marry Helen.

“I sat all the kids down and discussed it with them. I told them, ‘You won't understand it now, but you will when you're older. I am in love with Helen aunty, and I know you can't love her as much as you love your mother, but I want the same respect for her,'” Salim Khan recalled.

Salim Khan, Helen, and Salma Khan are often seen together celebrating special family occasions and festivals.