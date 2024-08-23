What Salim Khan Told His Kids Before Marrying Helen: "You Won't Understand It Now But..."

The legendary screenwriters of 1970s Hindi cinema - Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar changed the course of of writing in the Indian film industry and how. The new Prime Video docu-series Angry Young Men explores the lesser-known aspects of the duo's professional and personal lives. In one of the episodes, Salim Khan is asked by the interviewer how he fell in love with Helen. He replied, "Pyaar toh aapne agar kiya hoga toh pata lagega (You will know if you have fallen in love)." He also shared how he broke the news to his kids about wanting to marry Helen.

"I sat all the kids down and discussed it with them. I told them, You won't understand it now, but you will get it when you're older. I am in love with Helen aunty, and I know you can't love her as much as you love your mother, but I want the same respect for her," Salim Khan recalled.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan also talked about how his mother Salma Khan never "never influenced us to think or say anything against" Salim Khan and Helen. "She had her troubles, but she never influenced us to think, Your dad is like this or this what he is doing. Never," said Arbaaz Khan. He added, "We still call her aunty because she was Helen aunty at that time. Though we treat her as a mother, we call her Helen aunty. She is part of our lives. More than us, my mom ensures that she is part of everything."

Helen married screenwriter Salim Khan in 1981. She got her break in 1958 when she performed the song Mera Naam Chin Chin Choo in the movie Howrah Bridge and she has featured in hit tracks like Mehbooba Mehbooba and Yeh Mera Dil among others.