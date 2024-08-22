A <i>Sholay</i> Reunion With Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan And Ramesh Sippy. Courtesy Farhan Akhtar

The docu-series Angry Young Men, revolving around legendary screenplay writers Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, is trending for all the right reasons. Farhan Akhtar treated his Instafam to a picture featuring himself, Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan and Ramesh Sippy. Fans were quick to spot it's a big Sholay reunion. Farhan Akhtar wrote in the caption, "They lit the fire in Sholay. Angry Young Men is available to watch on Amazon Prime. Dekha kya?" Farhan shared the picture from the special screening of Angry Young Men. FYI, Javed Akhtar-Salim Khan wrote the script of the film while Ramesh Sippy produced Sholay. Take a look:

At the trailer launch of the series, Javed Akhtar shared anecdotes from Salman Khan's childhood days. Recalling the day when he first visited Salim Khan's Bandra house, Javed Akhtar said, "When I visited Salim sahab's home for the first time, Salman was not even one year old. He looks so handsome now, but it is not what happened recently. Woh bachpan se hi khoobsurat the (He was a beautiful child). He was an exceptionally good-looking child. There used to be a black-and-white picture of Salman in Salim sahab's living room. It was a small frame. I don't know if he still has it. The other kids were born in front of me."

Javed Akhtar then added that Salman used to be a quiet child. "What is interesting is that today Salman is 'He Man', the 'dashing hero,' but he was this shy boy, bohot hi kam bolne wala, bohot hi chupp chaap rehne wala bacchha tha (reserved and soft-spoken child). He would quietly sit in a corner." Then he pointed out at Arbaaz, seated in the audience, and said "Arbaaz was the badmaash bacchha (notorious one)."

"He was a regular seducer. He never had ruffled hair. Even as a 6-year-old, he would have his hair done up. Have you ever seen a 6-year-old comb their hair? Arbaaz used to do it. (Laughs heartily). He had a lot of self-love. Whenever Salim Sahab's friends would come, Arbaaz used to be friendly with all of them," Javed Akhtar added.

Angry Young Men has been produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, along with Salman Khan along with Salma Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and it has been directed by Namrata Rao.