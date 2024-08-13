<i>Angry Young Men</i> Trailer Launch: A Typical Salman Khan Punch To Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar's Dialogue: "<i>Mere Paas Maa Hain</i>... <i>Aur Voh Bhi Do</i>"

Salman Khan set the mood of the trailer launch event of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar's docu-series, Angry Young Men and how. The legendary scriptwriters were joined by their kids Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar on stage. Recalling the favourite dialogue of the duo, Salman Khan added his fun twist when he said, "Mere paas maa hain (I have mothers)," and added, "Aur voh bhi do (And the number is two)." Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar couldn't help but smile. The audience also burst into laughter. Salman Khan is the eldest son of Salim Khan and Salma Khan. Later Salim Khan married Helen.

At the event, Javed Akhtar showered praise on Salman Khan and shared anecdotes from his childhood days. Recalling the day when he first visited Salim Khan's Bandra house, Javed Akhtar said, "When I visited Salim sahab's home for the first time, Salman was not even one year old. He looks so handsome now, but it is not what happened recently. Woh bachpan se hi khoobsurat the (He was a beautiful child). He was an exceptionally good-looking child. There used to be a black-and-white picture of Salman in Salim sahab's living room. It was a small frame. I don't know if he still has it. The other kids were born in front of me."

Javed Akhtar then added that Salman used to be a quiet child. "What is interesting is that today Salman is 'He Man', the 'dashing hero,' but he was this shy boy, bohot hi kam bolne wala, bohot hi chupp chaap rehne wala bacchha tha (reserved and soft-spoken child). He would quietly sit in a corner." Then he pointed out at Arbaaz, seated in the audience, and said "Arbaaz was the badmaash bacchha (notorious one).

Angry Young Men has been produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, along with Salman Khan along with Salma Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and it has been directed by Namrata Rao. The docu-series is set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 20.