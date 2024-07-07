Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi In A Throwback Pic

Shabana Azmi shared this picture. (courtesy: ShabanaAzmi)

Shabana Azmi's latest Instagram post is throwback gem. On Sunday, the veteran star shared a picture from actor-producer Romesh Sharma's 70th birthday party in 2017. In the frame, the birthday boy can be seen posing with his friends, including Shabana Azmi, her husband lyricist Javed Akhtar, superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his wife actress Jaya Bachchan, and musician Amjad Ali Khan. The snap shows them dressed in ethnic outfits and flashing smiles for the camera. “At Romesh Sharma's special birthday,” Shabana Azmi wrote in the caption. Check out the post below:



It is not the first time that Shabana Azmi has shared this photo on Instagram. In the year 2021, the veteran actress shared the same image with the caption, "At Romesh Sharma's 70th birthday party."



Back in July 2017, Shabana Azmi shared the image for the first time on X (formerly known as Twitter). The text attached to the post read, "At #Romesh Sharma's 70th birthday celebrations yesterday. Elegant understated private.. a good time was had by all."

At #Romesh Sharmas 70th birthday celebrations yesterday. Elegant understated private.. a good time was had by all pic.twitter.com/LacFA5ifS9 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 29, 2017



Shabana Azmi also dropped one more image from the occasion on X. It featured herself, Danny Denzongpa, Romesh Sharma, and Jaya Bachchan. The caption read, “FTII buddies come together to celebrate Romesh Sharmas Birthday. He ragged me badly and was my first hero in Parinay.”

FTII buddies come together to celebrate Romesh Sharmas Birthday.He ragged me badly and was my first hero in Parinay pic.twitter.com/oBgY362FGV — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 29, 2017



Shabana Azmi shared screen space with Romesh Sharma in the 1974 film Parinay.



Shabana Azmi was last seen in the American sci-fi TV series Halo. The show also features Pablo Schreiber, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, and Yerin Ha. Before that, Shabana Azmi appeared alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in Ghoomer.