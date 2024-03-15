Jaya Bachchan Reveals She 'Silently' Supported Amitabh Bachchan During Tough Times

Image was posted on X. (courtesy: )

The Bachchan family has always been candid about their personal and professional challenges. In a recent episode of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast, What The Hell Navya Season 2, Jaya Bachchan shared insights into how she quietly supported her husband, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, during his difficult times. The veteran star expressed, "We went through different kinds of failures in different phases of my life. When a man is going through a tough phase, it's nice to just be there and be quiet for them. It's nice to be silently standing there and saying listen, ‘I am here for you.'”

In response to Jaya Bachchan's statement, her daughter Shweta Bachchan, who was present during the conversation, disagreed and said, “No, Mumma! I don't agree. Sometimes all a man needs is some idea which then they can work on. I would like to play a more proactive role and look for a solution because I'm a problem solver.”

Earlier, in an interview with Galatta Plus, Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan revealed that he had to leave college because his father was going through a rough time. The actor explained, “I left my college and came back. My father (Amitabh Bachchan) was going through a bit of a rough time financially. He had opened a company which had racked up a lot of losses. So I said, ‘I need to be around my father.'”

Abhishek Bachchan also spoke about how he couldn't afford to buy new clothes for Filmfare. He shared, “Filmfare, 20 years ago, you planned like months in advance ki kya pehen ke jayenge [ That what you will wear.] Make sure you aren't shooting that day…Khareedna padta tha, un dino me koi deta nahi tha kapde [One had to purchase, and no one sent clothes those days.] It was a big thing. The entire industry showed up. Filmfare and screen were the only big awards then, before this plethora of awards. It was an occasion. It was a huge honour. I said, ‘What to wear?' I know it sounds weird. I didn't have that many clothes, and we couldn't afford to. We were going through a rough time, and trying to be as frugal as you could be.”

He continued, “I didn't know what to wear. I didn't think it was prudent to show up in jeans and a T-shirt. So, the sherwani that was made for my sister's (Shweta Bachchan) wedding a couple of years earlier, I wore that and I went.”

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan last appeared in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Abhishek Bachchan was seen in Ghoomer. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects include Kalki 2898 AD, Butterfly, and Vettaiyan.