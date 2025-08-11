Allu Arjun Asked To Remove Face Mask At Airport By CISF. Internet Says, "<i>Pushpa Hoga Ghar Pe. Idhar Jhukna Parega</i>"

Allu Arjun recently found himself in a spot during a security protocol at the Mumbai airport. As per the rules, the Pushpa film star was asked to remove his mask and sunglasses by a CISF personnel. His reaction to the instruction has now earned flak from the internet.

In a video, going viral on Reddit, Allu Arjun is seen having an interaction with a CISF member at the airport entry gate. It appeared that the actor was told to remove his accessories for facial identification — a mandate at airports.

Allu Arjun seemed hesitant at first before complying with the request. Quote reluctantly, he removed his face mask and sunglasses briefly, before putting them back on. Once his boarding pass was scanned, the 43-year-old went inside the terminal quickly.

The Reddit post came with the tagline, “Allu Arjun looked offended when the officer asked him to show his face for verification.”

Redditors were unimpressed by Allu Arjun's behaviour and shared their two cents in the comments section.

“Bro barely showed his face,” pointed out a user. “Just show your full face, man, why be so egoistic? Sadly, these people think of themselves as Gods cause of stupid fans and do not care to follow protocols,” came another harsh criticism. “Someone tell Allu egoistic Arjun that the Army officer is the real hero,” noted one person.

“Do not normalise this. They are not special or did not fall from the sky. They need to go through the process every person does. Do not give them space. That is the power they hold over us,” wrote an individual sternly. “That is so rude. He was just doing his job,” read a firm remark.

Referring to Allu Arjun's iconic dialogue in Pushpa, a person said, "Pushpa hoga apne ghar pe. Idhar jhukna padega. (You need to obey rules here.)"

Comment

byu/Shabudana_khichdi from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

Workwise, Allu Arjun, who was last seen in Pushpa 2, has been roped in for Atlee's next magnum opus, tentatively titled film AA22 x A6. The makers announced the film on his 43rd birthday on April 8, 2025. According to reports, the actor will play four roles — a grandfather, father and two sons in the movie. Deepika Padukone is also a part of the project.

