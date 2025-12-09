<i>Dhurandhar</i> Smashes Monday Box Office Records: A Look At Ranveer Singh's Top 5 Biggest Monday Collections

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has smashed box office records with a sensational performance. The Aditya Dhar directorial raked in an estimated Rs 23 crore on its first Monday, taking its total domestic haul to Rs 126 crore, reported Sacnilk.

This impressive collection places Dhurandhar in a strong position to cross Rs 150 crore domestically and Rs 250 crore worldwide by its second weekend. The film also marks Ranveer's biggest Monday earner to date. Here's a look at the actor's previous top 5 films with the biggest Monday earnings:

1. Simmba (2018)

Ranveer Singh portrays a corrupt cop in this Rohit Shetty directorial, who transforms after a life-changing event related to a rape case. The action-comedy was a massive commercial success and earned Rs 21.24 crore on its first Monday. The film's total collection stands at Rs 240.3 crore in India.

2. Padmaavat (2018)

Released on a Wednesday with paid previews, Padmaavat delivered a strong first Monday with Rs 15 crore. The film wrapped its box office run at Rs 302.15 crore in India. Ranveer Singh's portrayal of the obsessive tyrant Alauddin Khilji received critical acclaim. Despite facing controversies and bans in some states, it became Ranveer Singh's highest-grossing film at that time.

3. Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Bajirao Mastani was a significant commercial success, earning a lifetime domestic gross of Rs 184.3 crore. The film made Rs 10.24 crore on its first Monday. Although it has since been surpassed by Padmaavat, Simmba and Dhurandhar, it remains one of Ranveer Singh's major hits.

4. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela (2013)

The film grossed around Rs 158.57 crore domestically in its lifetime run, with Rs 10.24 crore collected on its first Monday. The romantic drama was Ranveer Singh's first film to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India and was the sixth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2013.

5. Gully Boy (2019)

Loosely inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naezy, the film performed exceptionally well both in India and overseas, earning Rs 139.63 crore net in India. It collected Rs 8.65 crore on its first Monday.

Coming back to Dhurandhar, the film also features Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt in important roles. The spy thriller is inspired by real-life geopolitical tensions and covert missions linked to India's intelligence agency, R&AW. A key reference point is Operation Lyari, a government-backed crackdown on gangs and crime networks.

The second part of Dhurandhar is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026.