Sam Manekshaw To Amitabh Bachchan: How This School Shaped Legends

Schools are the foundation of life. They shape the minds, values, and futures of students. One such institution, established in 1869 as the Diocesan Boys School, has been shaping bright futures for over 156 years. Today, it is known as Sherwood College, a prestigious co-educational residential school for classes 3 to 12.
Over the decades, Sherwood College has nurtured talent in almost every field, including the Armed Forces, Public Service, Cinema, Fine Arts, Business, Sports, Education, Publishing, and Spirituality. Its lush campus in Nainital, Uttarakhand, has been home to countless young minds who would later go on to make a mark in India and abroad.
Notable Alumni of Sherwood College
Armed Forces
- Field Marshal S.H.F.J. (Sam) Manekshaw
- Major Som Nath Sharma
- Lieutenant General Sir Martin Garrod (Retd.) KCB, OBE (U.K)
- General Vishwa Nath Sharma
- Major General Hari Badhwar
- Air Vice Marshal Michael McMahon (1959)
- Lieutenant General G.S. Rawat (Retd.) PVSM, AVSM
- Major General Stanley Burrett AVSM
- Lieutenant General S.N. "Tindi" Sharma (Retd.)
- Major General Mohan Singh PVSM, AVSM
- Brigadier S.P.S. Shrikent (Retd.)
- Captain Pratap Singh
- Captain Thakor G. Patel
- Air Marshal Yeshwant Rao Rane (1963)
- Lieutenant General Avtar Singh (1961)
- Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain, Indian Army
- Air Vice Marshal Sumit Mukherjee
- Lieutenant General I.J. Singh
- Major General Dilip Bhardwaj
Public Service
- A.N. Kidwai, Former Governor of Bihar
- Justice Ravi Dhawan, Chief Justice of the Patna High Court
- Padma Shri Virendra Dayal, UN Diplomat assisting the Secretary
- Salman Haider IFS (Retd.), Former Foreign Secretary and High Commissioner to the UK
- F.C. Badhwar, OBE, Recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and the first Indian Chairman of the Indian Railway Board
- Inderjit Khanna, IAS, Chief Secretary of Rajasthan
- Mukesh Joshi, Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes
Cinema, Fine Arts, and Theatre
- Amitabh Bachchan
- Kabir Bedi
- Late Marcus Murch
- Dalip Tahil
- Alexander Souri
- Vivek Mushran
- Ram Kapoor
Business, Industry, and Commerce
- Sir Kul Rattan Chadha
- George MacFarlaine
Sports
- Raymond Whiteside, Olympic Athlete and Successful Businessman
- Angad Singh Bajwa, Shooter
Education
- Professor Andrew Garrod, Head of Department of Education, Dartmouth College, USA
- Professor Gyanendra Pandey, Head of Department of Anthropology, Johns Hopkins University, USA
Publishing
- Ravi Dayal, Renowned editor-publisher and former head of Oxford University Press
Spirituality
- Yogiraj Gurunath Siddhoji Rao Sithole, Spiritual Guru
What Amitabh Bachchan Said About Sherwood College
"The school that influenced me most was Sherwood College in Nainital. If I had to talk about Sherwood I would write book on it! Those three years were by far the happiest times of my life. Or maybe one feels like now. The feelings weren't there when I was there - but now that I look back on it they were marvellous days. What I am now is largely because of Sherwood. It taught me to be independent, fearless, loyal and truthful. It taught me values and these, I think, have stayed with me through life," Amitabh Bachchan once said, as per Sherwood College's official website.
Sherwood College has played a significant role in shaping the lives of many distinguished individuals across diverse fields. While the school's legacy is celebrated through its notable alumni like Sam Manekshaw and Amitabh Bachchan, it continues to evolve and adapt to modern educational needs.