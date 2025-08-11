Sam Manekshaw To Amitabh Bachchan: How This School Shaped Legends

Schools are the foundation of life. They shape the minds, values, and futures of students. One such institution, established in 1869 as the Diocesan Boys School, has been shaping bright futures for over 156 years. Today, it is known as Sherwood College, a prestigious co-educational residential school for classes 3 to 12.

Image Credit: sherwood.edu.in

Over the decades, Sherwood College has nurtured talent in almost every field, including the Armed Forces, Public Service, Cinema, Fine Arts, Business, Sports, Education, Publishing, and Spirituality. Its lush campus in Nainital, Uttarakhand, has been home to countless young minds who would later go on to make a mark in India and abroad.

Armed Forces

Field Marshal S.H.F.J. (Sam) Manekshaw

Major Som Nath Sharma

Lieutenant General Sir Martin Garrod (Retd.) KCB, OBE (U.K)

General Vishwa Nath Sharma

Major General Hari Badhwar

Air Vice Marshal Michael McMahon (1959)

Lieutenant General G.S. Rawat (Retd.) PVSM, AVSM

Major General Stanley Burrett AVSM

Lieutenant General S.N. "Tindi" Sharma (Retd.)

Major General Mohan Singh PVSM, AVSM

Brigadier S.P.S. Shrikent (Retd.)

Captain Pratap Singh

Captain Thakor G. Patel

Air Marshal Yeshwant Rao Rane (1963)

Lieutenant General Avtar Singh (1961)

Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain, Indian Army

Air Vice Marshal Sumit Mukherjee

Lieutenant General I.J. Singh

Major General Dilip Bhardwaj

Public Service

A.N. Kidwai, Former Governor of Bihar

Justice Ravi Dhawan, Chief Justice of the Patna High Court

Padma Shri Virendra Dayal, UN Diplomat assisting the Secretary

Salman Haider IFS (Retd.), Former Foreign Secretary and High Commissioner to the UK

F.C. Badhwar, OBE, Recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and the first Indian Chairman of the Indian Railway Board

Inderjit Khanna, IAS, Chief Secretary of Rajasthan

Mukesh Joshi, Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes

Cinema, Fine Arts, and Theatre

Amitabh Bachchan

Kabir Bedi

Late Marcus Murch

Dalip Tahil

Alexander Souri

Vivek Mushran

Ram Kapoor

Business, Industry, and Commerce

Sir Kul Rattan Chadha

George MacFarlaine

Sports

Raymond Whiteside, Olympic Athlete and Successful Businessman

Angad Singh Bajwa, Shooter

Education

Professor Andrew Garrod, Head of Department of Education, Dartmouth College, USA

Professor Gyanendra Pandey, Head of Department of Anthropology, Johns Hopkins University, USA

Publishing

Ravi Dayal, Renowned editor-publisher and former head of Oxford University Press

Spirituality

Yogiraj Gurunath Siddhoji Rao Sithole, Spiritual Guru

What Amitabh Bachchan Said About Sherwood College

"The school that influenced me most was Sherwood College in Nainital. If I had to talk about Sherwood I would write book on it! Those three years were by far the happiest times of my life. Or maybe one feels like now. The feelings weren't there when I was there - but now that I look back on it they were marvellous days. What I am now is largely because of Sherwood. It taught me to be independent, fearless, loyal and truthful. It taught me values and these, I think, have stayed with me through life," Amitabh Bachchan once said, as per Sherwood College's official website.



Sherwood College has played a significant role in shaping the lives of many distinguished individuals across diverse fields. While the school's legacy is celebrated through its notable alumni like Sam Manekshaw and Amitabh Bachchan, it continues to evolve and adapt to modern educational needs.

