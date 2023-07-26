Jaya Bachchan Vs Paparazzi, Part Infinity: "I'm Not Deaf," She Snaps

Jaya Bachchan pictured at the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Jaya Bachchan attended the screening of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Mumbai last night. The veteran actress, who doesn't usually get along with the paparazzi, lashed out at the paparazzi after they called her for a photo-op session at the film screening. "I'm not deaf," she told them furiously and walked away. At the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening, son Abhishek and daughter Shweta formed Jaya Bachchan's cheer squad. See pictures of them here:

We did managed to get a picture of Jaya Bachchan smiling though.

This isn't the first time Jaya Bachchan's interaction with the paparazzi has become a talking point. In January this year, Jaya Bachchan was pictured with husband Amitabh Bachchan, when she schooled a paparazzo at an airport and said, "Please don't take my picture. You don't understand English?" She added angrily, "Aise logon ko naukri se nikaal deni chahiye (such people should be fired)."

Earlier this year, Jaya Bachchan surprised everyone when she happily chatted with the paparazzi at the launch of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor. She was all smiles at the event and she said, "Dekha, kitna smile kar rahi hoon (see how much I am smiling)." The video obviously went viral. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Jaya Bachchan explained her equation with the paparazzi in her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast. "I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I'm disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, 'Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don't you feel ashamed?)." In a viral video last year, when a paparazzo stumbled while clicking Jaya Bachchan's pictures, she told him, "Serves you right. I hope you double up and fall."

Jaya Bachchan married Amitabh Bachchan in June 1973 and they have featured together in films such as Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe and Silsila, among many others. Jaya Bachchan appeared only in a handful of films after the birth of Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. In more recent years, Big B and Jaya appeared together in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and the 2016 film Ki And Ka.

Jaya Bachchan will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, among other stars. The film is slated to release this Friday.