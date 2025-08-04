"<i>Ek Chutki Sindoor</i>...": Rekha Gupta's "Filmy" Swipe At Jaya Bachchan

The opening day of the Delhi Assembly's Monsoon Session saw sharp political exchanges as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, accusing it of historical negligence on national security and questioning its stance on recent military operations, including Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev.

"This wasn't just a military operation, it was about honouring our martyrs," Ms Gupta said during a debate on the Centre's recent actions. She was responding to the Opposition's remarks over the naming of Operation Sindoor, particularly remarks made in Parliament by Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan. "She asked why the operation was named Sindoor. I will answer her with a filmy dialogue - "'Ek chutki Sindoor ki kimat tum kya jano?' (You don't know the value of a pinch of vermilion)."

Ms Bachchan had questioned why India's retaliatory action post-Pahalgam attack was named "Operation Sindoor", when women were widowed in the incident and actually "lost their sindoor".

The Chief Minister levelled a series of questions at the Opposition, referencing decisions made by previous governments during major national security events.

"When Pakistan occupied Kashmir, why didn't they take responsibility? Why didn't they take responsibility for Partition? For the war with China? Why was the 1965 war halted and taken to the UN? In 1971, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers were captured- why were they released unconditionally? Why was the Shimla Agreement signed? Why didn't they own up to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots or the stone-pelting in Kashmir?" she asked.

Hitting out at the Congress-led INDIA bloc, Ms Gupta said, "These leaders have formed a team, but when they speak, it's hard to tell whether they represent India, Pakistan, or America". "The so-called 'national sister' talks about taking credit. But their actions speak otherwise."

She further alleged that the Opposition has shown alignment with disruptive forces: "They don't love India, they trust anti-national forces."

Assembly Disruption: AAP MLA Marshalled Out

Earlier, the house witnessed chaos when AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Operation Sindoor.

Speaker Vijender Gupta immediately intervened, objecting to his choice of words, directing that they would not remain on record. He also ordered the marshal to "escort him out". The Speaker later confirmed the remarks had been expunged from the Assembly proceedings.

Mr Jha's comments came during his speech on national security, triggering protests from BJP MLAs and warnings from the Chair. The MLA was escorted out of the House following repeated refusals to withdraw his statement.

Leadership, Legacy, and a Divided House

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ended her address by defending the government's record on national security and countering criticism from the opposition.

"In 2016, during the surgical strikes, they demanded proof, and we gave it. We brought back Abhinandan (Varthaman). The opposition will always find something to criticise," she said.

"This is not the India of pre-2014. Whenever storms threatened the nation, (PM) Modi stood like a shield. He is not just a leader, he is a symbol of light," Ms Gupta told the House.

The day concluded with the Assembly deeply polarised, one side questioning the legacy of past governments, the other challenging the narrative around recent military operations.