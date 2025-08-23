"Nation First": Delhi Chief Minister Urges Students To Take Social Responsibility

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, addressing the 99th Annual Day of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) today, urged students to dedicate a part of their lives to the country. She emphasised that while career, family, and personal growth are important, every young citizen must commit at least one responsibility to the nation, society, and city.

The chief minister said India's youth are its greatest asset and their creativity and vision can transform the country's future.

"Every individual has their own identity and potential. While you pursue your career and personal goals, keep a portion reserved for your nation," said the Chief Minister.

She added, "If something wrong is happening around you, react and work towards setting it right." Stressing the need to strengthen India's self-reliance, she said, "Your vision, your hard work, and your creativity will decide the country's progress. The 140 crore people of India are not a liability, but a strength."

Sharing her personal journey, Mrs Gupta recalled her days as a student leader at Delhi University. "When I was president, I once faced a severe injury during a protest, but I never stopped. Even at a young age, I believed one must keep moving forward. Today, with the strength and blessings of the people of Delhi, I face challenges with courage," she said.

Reflecting on her long association with Delhi University, she spoke warmly about student life, friendships, and memories that last a lifetime. "SRCC has always been one of the finest colleges, not just in Delhi University but in Asia. Wherever its alumni go, they carry this proud legacy," the chief minister said, adding that her own long association with the university continues to inspire her in public life.

Mrs Gupta is an alumna of Daulat Ram College. She served as DUSU General Secretary and President (1995-1997). As CM, she oversees key portfolios including Finance, Revenue, Women and Child Development, Land and Building, Information & Public Relations, and Administrative Reforms.