Sunita Ahuja Breaks Down As She Recalls Divorce Rumours With Govinda: "<i>Meri Ghar Todhne Ki Koshish</i>"

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, recently debuted with her first YouTube vlog. While she has been married to Govinda for 37 years, there have been rumours of their separation making the rounds in the last few months.

Sunita Ahuja broke down as she talked about the ongoing divorce speculations on her first YouTube vlog.

What's Happening

Sunita Ahuja recently visited the Maa Mahakali Temple. When the priest asked her why she was coming to offer her prayers to the goddess after such a long time, she revealed the reason.

Sunita Ahuja replied, "When I met Govinda, I prayed that I get married to him and that my life goes well. Koi bhi mera ghar todhne ki koshish kare...jo bhi mera dil dukhayega, yeh Maa Kali sabke gale kaat ke rakh degi. Ek acche insaan ko, acchi aurat ko dukh dena acchi baat nahi hai. Mujhe aur kisipe vishwas nahi hai (Whoever tries to break my home...whoever hurts me, Maa Kali will punish them. It's not right to hurt a good person, a good woman. I trust no one else)."

Earlier this year in February, several reports were making the rounds which claimed that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja had decided to call it quits. The alleged reason was disagreements and their very different lifestyles. There were also murmurs about Govinda getting close to a 30-year-old Marathi actress.

Their lawyer had also stated that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja had filed for a divorce six months back, however, they were looking at sorting their issues and getting back together.

Sunita Ahuja's Previous Clarification On Divorce Rumours

In a recent interview with Times Now, Sunita urged people not to believe any rumours unless they hear it directly from her or Govinda.

She said, "Jis din confirm hoga, ya mere aur Govinda ke muh se aap log sunoge, vo alag baat hai (Consider these rumours confirmed only when you hear it from either me or Govinda). But I don't think Govinda can live without me, nor can I live without Govinda. And Govinda can never leave his family for any stupid person or stupid woman."

She further urged the media to refrain from spreading misinformation and encouraged anyone with doubts to approach her directly.

"First, ask whether it's even true. I will never accept it, and if anyone has the courage, they should ask me directly. If anything like this ever happens, I'll be the first to speak to the media. But I believe God will never break my home," she added.

In A Nutshell

Govinda and Sunita married in 1986, though they kept their marriage a secret for four years. The actress has previously addressed divorce rumours with Govinda; this time, she broke down while talking about it.