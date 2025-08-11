Sunjay Kapur's Sister Shares Cryptic Post Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud: "If You Were Still Here..."

Late business tycoon Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira Kapur wrote an emotional yet cryptic note for her brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. She shared a happy picture featuring herself, Sunjay and their mother Rani Kapur. Mandhira wrote how she and her mother missed Sunjay on the occasion of Rakhi. Apart from that, Mandhira hinted at the ongoing succession feud over the Rs 30,000 crore Sona Comstar property following Sunjay's sudden death during a polo match in the UK on June 12.

Mandhira began her note with these words, "It's taken me all day to write this, as today has been especially difficult. As Raksha Bandhan winds down, placing flowers near your picture, I tried to stay composed while Mum cried."

"The thread that binds us, invisible yet strong, remains unbroken, as eternal as our memories. I relive the moments spent with you, and now, I find myself protecting what you would have wanted, and what Dad dreamed, though it was always meant to be the other way around. If you were still here, everything would be different, everything would be better, my dear Bhaiya," Mandhira continued.

"Today, I tied a thread to the corner of your picture, gazing at your face-handsome, smiling, the brother who shared our dreams. You carried Dad's legacy with strength; I know you would've kept building upon it.

"Protecting your memory is my sacred duty. We are brave, and I know you'll continue to protect us.

"Raksha Bandhan reminds me that love transcends time. Our bond is unbreakable, forever intertwined," Mandhira concluded.

Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section.

The Succession Feud

After Sunjay Kapur's sudden death in the UK, the feud over his Rs 30,000 crore property got intensified. Sunjay's mother Rani Kapur alleged there's a foul play in her son's death and has filed a criminal complaint asking the UK authorities for a probe.

Rani Kapur also alleged coercion into signing documents and financial restrictions against the company. However, Sona Comster has denied her allegations and served her a legal notice over "false" allegations. The company said she has had no role in the company since 2019.

Sunjay Kapur died of a cardiac arrest during a polo match in the UK on June 12. Initial reports suggested that he had swallowed a bee, which eventually caused a cradiac arrest. Later, reports revealed that he had a heart condition and died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

