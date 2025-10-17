Tom Cruise And Ana De Armas Part Ways After Less Than 9 Months Of Dating: Report

Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas called it quits after less than nine months of dating, as per a report by The Sun. The report comes at a time when the couple are planning to work on a film together; rumours of their "Space wedding" have been doing the rounds. However, as per sources, the couple have chosen to remain friends after they realised that "the spark had gone."

What's Happening

A source close to the couple told The Sun, "Tom and Ana had a good time together but their time as a couple has run its course. They are going to remain good friends but they aren't dating anymore. They just realised they weren't going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates."

"The spark had gone between them but they still love each other's company and they've both been really adult about it," the report added.

Professional Collaboration On Hold?

Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas are, reportedly, planning to work in a supernatural thriller titled "Deeper." According to some reports, the film has been put on "hold" due to their changing personal equation.

Refuting the rumour, the source added, "She's already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together."

Relationship Timeline

Cruise and De Armas made their relationship public when they were spotted holding hands during a Vermont getaway. They were also spotted jetting off to Madrid and London for romantic holidays. Their romance grabbed eyeballs during their helicopter rides, piloted by Tom.

Tom and Ana attended David Beckham's 50th birthday celebration and an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium.

Tom and Ana's Previous Marriages and Relationships

Ana De Armas, best known for her roles in Knives Out, No Time to Die, and the action movie Ballerina, was reportedly dating actor Ben Affleck and called it off after ten months of their relationship.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise's romance with De Armas was his first highly publicised relationship since his divorce from Katie Holmes. The actor was previously married to Mimi Rogers and Nicole Kidman.