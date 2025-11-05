Watch: US YouTuber Recreates Tom Cruise's Iconic <i>'Mission Impossible'</i> Stunt, Hangs Off Plane Mid-Air

American YouTuber Michelle Khare successfully pulled off a heart-stopping stunt from the film 'Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation', where Hollywood actor Tom Cruise hangs from the side of a military aircraft during takeoff. Khare documented her entire process, including her training, the challenges of arranging the stunt, and the final execution, in a video on her YouTube channel as part of her "Challenge Accepted" docuseries. She is the only person to date to have successfully replicated this iconic stunt.

In the 2015 film, Cruise famously hung onto the side of a C-130 military aircraft during takeoff, and Khare attempted to replicate the daring feat. She performed the stunt attached to a C-130 military aircraft, a similar type of plane used for some of Tom Cruise's training, as the original Airbus A400M used in the movie was unavailable to independent creators.

She was strapped to the side of the plane as it flew at speeds of around 150 mph (240 km/h).

Unlike Tom Cruise's original film stunt, where safety equipment was not visible on screen, Khare used a safety harness, but notably, no parachute, helmet, or goggles, as these were deemed either unhelpful or too dangerous for this specific type of stunt.

She underwent intensive training sessions for weeks, including wind tunnel practice and neck and upper body strengthening, to prepare for the extreme wind forces she would face. "If I have to convince Tom Cruise to do a stunt with me, I have to prove myself by recreating one of his biggest," she said in the video.

Michelle Khare is renowned for her thrilling YouTube series "Challenge Accepted," where she pushes her limits by taking on a wide range of extreme challenges from various fields.