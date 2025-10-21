Ana De Armas Apparently Sees Tom Cruise As 'Dear Friend And Mentor' Amid Breakup Reports

Ana De Armas and Tom Cruise were going strong a couple of months ago until they decided to call it quits. According to reports, they were planning a grand wedding in space, but a few sources revealed that they decided to break-up after realising that "the spark had gone".

But the same source revealed to The Sun, "They are going to remain good friends, but they aren't dating anymore. They just realised they weren't going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates".

Ana de Armas Calls Tom Cruise A "Dear Friend" Amid Breakup Reports

Looks like the initial reports were true, as a source close to Ana recently told People, "She's single, though, and has been for a while. She stays in touch with Tom [Cruise], and they still have an upcoming movie project that she's looking forward to".

She called Cruise a "dear friend and mentor". The source added that Ana "very much enjoys spending time" with Tom Cruise.

Another source told RadarOnline that the duo have "no tension" between them but only "mutual respect".

"There is genuine affection there, but it's evolved into something healthier," the source added. "They have basically now agreed to be friends with benefits," reported Radar.

Ana de Armas-Tom Cruise Relationship

The rumours that Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise were dating began in July when they were spotted in Vermont in July. However, they never publicly confessed that they were a couple.

They added fuel to the fire by praising each other in front of the media. Ana revealed that she was working on some projects with Cruise, however, she did not say a word on their personal equation.

Tom Cruise praised Ana's action-thriller Ballerina. He said that the film was "right in that tone". The duo reportedly attended David Beckham's 50th birthday, spotted vacationing in Madrid and London, and went to an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium.

