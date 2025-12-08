Ranveer Singh Gets Emotional Over <i>Dhurandhar</i> Co-Star Sara Arjun's Heartfelt Tribute: "When You Win, I Win"

Actor Sara Arjun has penned a heartfelt tribute to her Dhurandhar co-star Ranveer Singh, celebrating both his artistry and his character as the Aditya Dhar directorial continues to soar at the box office.

Sara Arjun Pens An Emotional Note

In a long, deeply personal post, Sara described Ranveer Singh as "limitless, fearless, fierce," adding that he embodied the qualities of a "true actor" while also displaying remarkable kindness and humility behind the scenes.

"Dearest Ranveer. My words will never do justice to what I feel, but I'll try. They say a true actor is almost superhuman: limitless, fearless, fierce, and you are exactly that," she wrote. She added that while the world sees his brilliance, she had "the privilege of seeing your empathy and generosity every single day."

Sara went on to praise his sincerity, warmth and ability to uplift everyone around him. "You never led with seniority, you led with sincerity... You are the rare kind who gets genuinely happy seeing others happy... What I will always hold closest is how you showed up for me," she shared.

Calling him her "favourite co-actor," she acknowledged how Ranveer's dedication has raised the bar for her. "You poured your soul into Dhurandhar. You lifted every scene, every emotion, and every person around you. You have set the bar impossibly high."

Her message concluded on an affectionate note: "Mere sher! Sab log mehroom ho gaye hain aapko dekh kar... With gratitude for the artist you are and the human you choose to be."

Ranveer Singh's Response

Ranveer Singh responded instantly to Sara's post - and in true Ranveer style, added a touch of humour. "Bus kar, pagli .. rulaegi ! enjoy this moment! The world is yours! Nothing can stop you! You are blessed! when you win, I win," he commented.

About Dhurandhar

Directed, written, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a high-octane spy thriller and the first instalment of a two-part franchise. Released on December 5, 2025, the film features Ranveer Singh in a lead role, supported by an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.

