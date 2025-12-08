Are <i>Dhurandhar</i> And <i>Uri</i> Connected? Internet Spots Easter Eggs

The release of Dhurandhar has ignited a wave of excitement and speculation among fans of director Aditya Dhar. A single name - barely highlighted in the film - has set social media buzzing and prompted many to wonder whether Dhurandhar and the 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike might secretly exist in the same cinematic universe.

In Dhurandhar, the protagonist is first introduced under the alias "Hamza", only for viewers to later discover that his real identity is Jaskirat Singh Rangi. For many, the name triggered immediate deja vu.

In Uri, Kirti Kulhari's character, Flight Lieutenant Seerat Kaur, speaks about her late husband who died in action. She tells Vicky Kaushal's Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, "Captain Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Naushera sector ke ambush mein shaheed hue the."

The name is never mentioned again in the film, and the character is never shown on screen - but that brief reference has now become the centrepiece of fan theories linking the two films.

Fans Believe A Cinematic Universe Is Forming

Following the premiere of Dhurandhar, social media was flooded with excited reactions.

A fan wrote, "Uri x Dhurandhar. Mention of Ranveer's character name 'Jaskirat Singh Rangi' in URI confirms both the films are connected."

Another viewer went further, outlining an elaborate storyline that would position Dhurandhar as the first instalment in a larger narrative.

Mind blown 🤯#Dhurandhar Is Meticulously Planed Prequel Of #Uri 💯



Now everyone know that #RanveerSingh's character in Dhurandhar is actually #JaskiratSinghRangi, who takes the fake identity of #HamzaAliMazari.



In the plot shown that how @RanveerOfficial as Hamza gets close… pic.twitter.com/yn3xNhGeOY — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) December 7, 2025

The debate hasn't been without pushback, with some viewers dismissing the emerging theories as overreach. One user pointed out that Dhurandhar clearly establishes its operative programme as recruiting assets from criminal backgrounds, noting, "If you have watched the ending properly they are selecting assets from criminal background serving life term or death... In URI character name was a decorated military officer... Stop this theories."

Bhai if you have watched the ending properly they are selecting assets from Criminal background serving life term or death... In URI character name was a decorated military officer... Stop this theories — Pratik $π@π🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳↖️ (@ipratik04) December 7, 2025

That's what make me curious. Because the detailing of @adityadharfilms, makes me belive that there is something more in the name #JaskiratSinghRangi 💡 — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) December 7, 2025

Others, however, continue to speculate about how the timeline might still align. A fan suggested that Ranveer Singh's character, once a criminal until 2002, could undergo a dramatic transformation in the next instalment, saying, "What if Ranveer comes back to India and joins the Army and then gets KIA."

Ranveer was a criminal till 2002. The next part will stretch to 2011-2012 probably till the death of Aslam.

What if Ranveer comes back to India and joins the Army and then gets KIA. — The Social Document (@Social_Document) December 7, 2025

Meanwhile, another viewer adopted a more playful stance, arguing that the identical name might simply be a deliberate marketing hook: "Yeah exactly but they could've changed the name don't know why they used exactly the same name maybe to keep people talking about the film to build up for 2nd part lol."

These contrasting reactions show how a single detail has sparked both scepticism and spirited imagination within the audience.

A Clever Easter-Egg, Or Something More?

Many believe the shared name is unlikely to be accidental. Directors often drop subtle references or Easter-eggs as a reward for attentive viewers.

However, others argue that while the name match is intriguing, it may simply be a playful nod rather than confirmation of an interconnected universe. With no official statement from the filmmaker, the debate remains open.

Even if the connection is just a subtle homage, it has achieved something significant - it has sparked conversation, encouraged rewatching, and deepened engagement with the films.

Whether this is the birth of a new cinematic universe or simply a well-placed reference, Dhurandhar has succeeded in generating fresh buzz around both films.

