Saina Nehwal Recreates Akshaye Khanna Viral Entry Scene From <i>Dhurandhar</i>. Bonus - Her Dad

Dhurandhar fever has set in. From film veteran Tanuja to badminton player Saina Nehwal — everyone is in their Dhurandhar era. In the multi-starrer film, Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh delivered stellar performances, according to a large section of the Internet.

Saina Nehwal shared a video on her Instagram. In the video, she's seen recreating the hook step, marking Akshaye Khanna's grand introduction in the film.

FA9LA plays in the background during Akshaye Khanna's grand introduction scene in Dhurandhar, where he appears as Rehman Dakait — a Pakistani crime lord turned politician. The high-octane track has been composed by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi and has become one of the film's most replayed audio clips.

What caught the Internet's attention was Saina's father, Harvir Singh Nehwal's, cameo at the end. Explaining the context of the video, Saina wrote she's an Akshaye Khanna fan, while her father is a Vinod Khanna fan.

The video drew love from the Internet.

One user wrote, "Harveer bhai saheb."

Another user wrote, "Meri bebe se na isna dance aata na manne."

Another comment read, "Sooooo cute."

About Dhurandhar

Proving the box office predictions wrong, Dhurandhar got off to a stellar start. Over the weekend, the film minted Rs 103 crore. In his latest post, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Dhurandhar goes on a rampage on Saturday — the film is now in unstoppable mode... While the major centres, especially the national chains, were rocking on Friday, the heartland has also joined the party, witnessing substantial growth.

A ₹95 crore [+/-] opening weekend total is very much on the cards."

Dhurandhar marks the comeback of Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, who has scripted a new language of robust nationalism with his debut feature.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.