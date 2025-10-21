"Extra Grateful This Diwali": <i>Never Have I Ever</i> Actor Richa Moorjani Announces Pregnancy

Never Have I Ever is one of the most popular series on Netflix, and if you have watched it, you must have fallen in love with Devi Vishwakumar's cousin Kamala. She shared some good news with her fans that she is expecting her first child.

Diwali couldn't be more joyful than this. The actor took to Instagram to share the news, and celebrities are pouring congratulatory messages.

Richa Moorjani Announces Pregnancy

She posted pictures with her husband, Bharat Rishi Moorjani, and captioned it, "It's been quite the journey, but this Diwali feeling extra grateful for this light that is about to enter our lives".

The Hollywood actor posed in a strapless black gown featuring mirror work and vibrant patterns on the bust. She also shared a picture in a black halterneck gown, while showing off her baby bump.

Actors Reacting To Richa Moorjani's Pregnancy

Richa Moorjani and Poorna Jagannathan, who played Devi Vishwakumar's mother in Never Have I Ever, are one of the closest friends. Reacting to the news of pregnancy, she wrote, "We are having a baby [heart emojis] I can't wait to".

Actor Adriyan Rae commented, "Not me crying like I'm the one pregnant Richaaa!!! This is so beautiful! Congrats my love!!".

Actor Aneesha Joshi wrote, "Congratulations!!!!!"

Richa Moorjani's Career

While most people know that Richa Moorjani played a significant role in Netflix's Never Have I Ever, she has a career spanning over a decade. The actor has featured in films like For Here To Go?, Love Fool, Invisible Brown Man, Wolf, and X: Past Is Present.

She has also been a part of television shows, including The Mindy Project, Big Time Rush, NCIS: Los Angeles, 9-1-1, Fargo, Alien: Earth, and Sullivan & Son among others.

