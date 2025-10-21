Asrani Wanted To Keep His Last Rites Private: "We Didn't Inform Anyone, It Was His Wish"

Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani died on Monday, October 20, 2025, after battling a prolonged illness. He was also hospitalised for the last five days due to age-related health issues. The actor, known for playing many comic roles throughout his career and bringing smiles to countless faces, bid a quiet farewell.

Following his demise and cremation, his family released a statement, after which many celebrities posted their farewell messages. Several artists, including Akshay Kumar and Boman Irani, recounted their experience of working with the late actor, whom they fondly referred to as Asrani Ji.

Govardhan Asrani's Last Wish

"We did not inform anyone about his demise as it was his wish that we should keep it a private thing," said Babubhai Thiba, Asrani's manager.

"Asrani sahab was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu four days ago. From what the doctors told us, there was fluid (water) accumulation in his lungs. He passed away today, October 20, around 3.30 pm. The last rites have already been completed," he told India Today.

After Asrani's death, the last rites were held at Santacruz crematorium at 8 pm. His close friends and loved ones were present, honouring his last wish and bidding him farewell.

In 2022, when Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan actor Tabassum died of a cardiac arrest, the news of her death was shared after the final rites. Her family revealed that it was the actor's last wish not to announce the news of her demise for at least two days after she took her last breath.

Govardhan Asrani's Family Issued A Statement

After his demise, the veteran actor's family issued a statement. "Our beloved, the one who brought smiles to everyone's faces, Asrani Ji, is no longer among us. His passing is an irreparable loss for both Hindi cinema and our hearts. The indelible mark he left through his performances will remain eternal. May God grant peace to his soul. Om Shanti," read the statement.

Asrani Ji on the set of Bhagam Bhag. Photo: Asrani/ Instagram

Asrani was known for his impeccable comic timing and has worked in many blockbuster movies, including Sholay, Dream Girl 2, De Dana Dan, Welcome, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhamaal, Hera Pheri, Biwi Ho To Aisi, and Baghban.

