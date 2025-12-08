Mohit Chauhan Trips Over Stage Light And Falls Mid-Concert At AIIMS Bhopal, Viral Video

Singer Mohit Chauhan's live performance at AIIMS Bhopal turned dramatic on Saturday night after the musician tripped and fell on stage mid-song.

Mohit Chauhan's Video From Bhopal Concert Goes Viral

Mohit Chauhan was performing the song Nadaan Parinde from Rockstar when the mishap took place. As he moved closer to the stage lights while singing with the audience, he accidentally stumbled over a lighting fixture and lost his balance.

A widely circulated video shows the singer falling forward, prompting an immediate reaction from the crowd, who gasped in shock as the music abruptly stopped.

Within moments, organisers and on-ground staff rushed to his aid. The concert was briefly paused as medical professionals-readily available due to the venue being a premier medical institute-stepped in to examine him and ensure his safety.

Internet Reacts

Videos and photos from the evening have since gone viral across social platforms, with many fans expressing concern and sending well-wishes. Despite the alarming moment, the rest of the event reportedly continued after the necessary checks were completed.

Mohit Chauhan, who had earlier delivered crowd-favourite tracks such as Sadda Haq, Tum Se Hi, Ilahi and more, has not yet released an official statement addressing the fall.

The incident occurred during the institution's Retina 8.0 event on December 7, where students and attendees had gathered to watch the acclaimed vocalist deliver some of his best hits.

