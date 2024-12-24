'Really Disappointed': Singer Mohit Chauhan Complains To Air India About Damaged Luggage. See Pic

Mohit Chauhan shares experience from Air India flight. (Photo: Instagram/mohitchauhanofficial)

Playback singer Mohit Chauhan, famed for voicing songs like 'Kun Faya Kun' (Rockstar) and 'Tum Se Hi' (Jab We Met), shared his recent unpleasant flight experience on social media. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Chauhan posted a picture of a damaged silver luggage with scratches. In the caption, he expressed his disappointment with Air India's poor luggage management. He revealed that he was carrying a "brand new suitcase" which was marked "fragile" and was still poorly handled and ended up getting "damaged".

Tagging the airline, Chauhan said, "Hi @airindia What's the point of marking baggage "fragile" if it still comes out damaged? Really disappointed at how the luggage entrusted to you was returned. Wish @airindia you'd taken better care. This was a brand new suitcase."

Air India has not yet responded to the post. NDTV reached out to Air India for a response, but the airline has yet to comment on the matter.

The singer received support in the comments section, with several users echoing similar views. Take a look:

"This is continuously happening with musical instruments Also, why are they not serious? Have no idea, it's painful," an Instagram user wrote.

Another said, "If this is the treatment given to someone of his stature, it's terrifying to think about how you handle the belongings of ordinary passengers."

One added, "This is pretty common globally and highly improper! Once the luggage goes in, the personnel handling them toss them however they wish to. It's disrespectful and improper!"

Another wrote, "It's a pity! They should compensate."

However, another celebrity recently shared a pleasant experience with the airline. In an Instagram post, actor Namit Das, popular for his roles in 'Wake Up Sid' and 'Aarya', thanked Air India for the "warmest journey". He posted pictures from his flight along with a heartfelt note.

See the full post here:

Das was travelling from Kolkata to Mumbai after attending Christmas celebrations at Park Street, Kolkata.