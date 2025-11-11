<i>Rockstar</i> At 14: Nargis Fakhri Wrestles With Ranbir Kapoor And Falls Down In A Fun BTS Clip

It's been 14 years since Rockstar, an Imtiaz Ali film that continues to receive love. It marked Nargis Fakhri's Bollywood debut. To celebrate its anniversary, the actress shared a rare BTS clip from the sets of Rockstar, where she is seen wrestling with Ranbir, the two cracking up and shooting some of the key sequences in the film.

She captioned it, "Rockstar wasn't just a film — it was a journey that changed me & my life completely. Heer was written as a character, but she breathed with my heartbeat. On screen I see pieces of me in her & in life I still carry pieces of her within me. Fourteen years later, I still feel her — in the silence between music and memory, in the spaces where love and pain once met.”

Have a look here:

About Rockstar

Rockstar was released in theatres on November 11, 2011. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in the lead roles. It also marked the posthumous screen appearance of the legendary Shammi Kapoor, who passed away in August 2011.

Rockstar saw the late Shammi Kapoor share screen space with his grand-nephew Ranbir Kapoor. Shammi Kapoor essayed the character of Ustad Jameel Khan, the first person to discover Janardhan's (Ranbir Kapoor) singing talent.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel, Kumud Mishra, Aakash Dahiya, and Shammi Kapoor were part of the film. The story revolves around Janardhan Jakhar (Ranbir Kapoor), a young man from Delhi. Rockstar explores the themes of passion, self-discovery, and the sacrifices made for one's art.

In A Nutshell

