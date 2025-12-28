Advertisement

Salman Khan's Birthday Photo With MS Dhoni, Ram Charan, And Bobby Deol Goes Viral, Fans Call It A "Legendary Frame"

Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Salman Khan's Birthday Photo With MS Dhoni, Ram Charan, And Bobby Deol Goes Viral, Fans Call It A "Legendary Frame"
Salman Khan's photo from his birthday bash goes viral. (Photo: X)

Salman Khan rang in his 60th birthday with his larger-than-life celebrations, but it was one photograph from the night that stole the spotlight. 

Shared widely across social media, the viral image shows the actor in deep conversation with three other heavyweights - cricketer MS Dhoni, Telugu cinema icon Ram Charan and actor Bobby Deol - at his Panvel farmhouse. 

When Cinema Meets Cricket

The photo, believed to be taken during a quiet moment at the otherwise buzzing party, shows Salman standing with MS Dhoni, Ram Charan and Bobby Deol, seemingly immersed in an intense discussion. 

What made the picture instantly iconic was the sheer diversity of the group - Bollywood, Tollywood and Indian cricket coming together in one frame. Fans flooded X and Instagram with comments celebrating the rare combination, with one user writing that it was a meeting of "icons from cinema to cricket".

Another wrote, "It's nothing short of EPIC vibes." Some of the other commented read, "Legendary frame," and "Wow pic."

The gathering was part of a much larger celebration, with guests ranging from Sanjay Dutt and Karisma Kapoor to AP Dhillon, Genelia Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and singer Mika Singh. 

Beyond the party itself, clips surfaced showing Salman stepping out for a casual cycle ride around the property. His nephews Arhaan Khan, Nirvan Khan and Anjini Dhawan were also spotted enjoying a midnight ATV ride across the sprawling farmhouse grounds.

About Battle Of Galwan

Adding to the significance of the day, the teaser of Salman's upcoming film Battle of Galwan was unveiled on Saturday to mark his 60th birthday. 

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the war drama is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

ALSO READ: Crazy Viral: On 60th Birthday, Salman Khan Goes Biking Around Panvel Farmhouse Under Y+ Security

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Salman Khan, Ms Dhoni, Bobby Deol
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com