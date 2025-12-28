Salman Khan's Birthday Photo With MS Dhoni, Ram Charan, And Bobby Deol Goes Viral, Fans Call It A "Legendary Frame"

Salman Khan rang in his 60th birthday with his larger-than-life celebrations, but it was one photograph from the night that stole the spotlight.

Shared widely across social media, the viral image shows the actor in deep conversation with three other heavyweights - cricketer MS Dhoni, Telugu cinema icon Ram Charan and actor Bobby Deol - at his Panvel farmhouse.

When Cinema Meets Cricket

The photo, believed to be taken during a quiet moment at the otherwise buzzing party, shows Salman standing with MS Dhoni, Ram Charan and Bobby Deol, seemingly immersed in an intense discussion.

What made the picture instantly iconic was the sheer diversity of the group - Bollywood, Tollywood and Indian cricket coming together in one frame. Fans flooded X and Instagram with comments celebrating the rare combination, with one user writing that it was a meeting of "icons from cinema to cricket".

A LEGENDARY PICTURE 🥶



Another wrote, "It's nothing short of EPIC vibes." Some of the other commented read, "Legendary frame," and "Wow pic."

The gathering was part of a much larger celebration, with guests ranging from Sanjay Dutt and Karisma Kapoor to AP Dhillon, Genelia Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and singer Mika Singh.

Beyond the party itself, clips surfaced showing Salman stepping out for a casual cycle ride around the property. His nephews Arhaan Khan, Nirvan Khan and Anjini Dhawan were also spotted enjoying a midnight ATV ride across the sprawling farmhouse grounds.

About Battle Of Galwan

Adding to the significance of the day, the teaser of Salman's upcoming film Battle of Galwan was unveiled on Saturday to mark his 60th birthday.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the war drama is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

