Priyanka Chopra Recalls Joining Hollywood In 30s After 'Blowing Up Bollywood Career': "Terrifying"

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about the risks she took when she decided to leave a successful career in India and begin again in the United States.

What's Happening

By 2013, Priyanka Chopra was already an established name in Hindi cinema, with hit films and critically acclaimed performances behind her.

Financially secure and professionally stable, she had built a strong foundation in the industry. Yet, she felt she had reached a stage where her growth had stalled.

At 30, she moved to Los Angeles to explore new opportunities, a decision she now describes as daunting.

In a conversation with Variety, Chopra reflected on that turning point in her life and career.

"To restart your career in your 30s is terrifying. I was secure. I was doing well financially. I was established. And I chose to blow it up. It took many years to be sitting where I am right now, a lot of pavement-pounding," she said.

She added, "I am in a position now where I get to pick the things that I want to make. I understand the privilege of that very much, and I take it very seriously. Discipline was a really big part of our growing up. Your word is your bond. If you say something, you have to stand for it."

When she first arrived in the US, there was no clear pathway laid out for her in Hollywood. Chopra initially pursued a music career, signing with Desi Hits in partnership with Interscope Records.

The venture did not deliver the breakthrough she had hoped for, but she continued to seek acting opportunities.

During early meetings in Hollywood, Chopra sensed that some industry professionals had preconceived ideas about her.

While the interactions were courteous, she recalled being surprised by the astonishment some producers expressed at her fluency in English.

Background

Her breakthrough in American television came with three seasons of the series Quantico. She later appeared in projects including The Matrix Resurrections and the Oscar-nominated film The White Tiger.

Chopra's upcoming slate remains busy. She will be seen opposite Karl Urban in The Bluff, where she plays a mother in the 19th-century Caribbean. She is also returning for Season 2 of Amazon's Citadel and will feature in filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming project, Varanasi.