Mouni Roy Confirms Separation From Suraj Nambiar: "Give Us Privacy In These Hard Times"

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's separation rumours have been making the rounds for a while now. Amid extreme online speculation, the actress took to Instagram today to officially confirm their separation in a collaboration post with her businessman-husband.

Her Post

Her note read, "We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably."

She reiterated how, at this point, they are focusing on "navigating this phase privately and amicably", but the friendship they shared will be cherished forever.

She deeply requested the media to stop over-speculating, as the caption read, "Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about me or Suraj. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times. Humble request to all the media houses to please stop."

Have a look at the full post here:

Yesterday too Mouni Roy had shared an Instagram story, addressing the online buzz about her divorce with Suraj Nambiar.

It read, "Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy." She added a "please" and a folded hands emoji to her message.

Mouni's post comes after social media users noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking divorce rumours.

Mouni And Suraj's Marriage

Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in Goa. Following several fun ceremonies like haldi and sangeet, the couple had a traditional Malayali wedding as well as a Bengali wedding. This was followed by a post-wedding pool party.

Suraj Nambiar is a businessman and investment banker who hails from Bengaluru. He reportedly lived in Dubai before marrying Roy.

Mouni and Suraj used to share loved-up posts on their respective Instagram profiles-from date nights and vacations to special celebrations-until rumours of their separation emerged.

Mouni Roy, a popular face in the Indian television industry, has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. She hosted the show Temptation Island recently. Besides Brahmastra, she has been a part of films like Gold and Made in China.

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