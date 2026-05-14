Alia Bhatt Hits Back At Trolls Over Viral Cannes 2026 Video With A Savage Reply: "Why Pity, Love?"

After turning heads with her glamorous appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, actor Alia Bhatt has gone viral once again, this time for her sharp yet graceful response to an online troll.

On Wednesday, Alia shared an Instagram reel featuring her regal custom ivory silk saree-gown look from Cannes Film Festival.

While the post received praise from fans and fashion enthusiasts, one comment attempted to mock the actor's international appearance.

"What a pity, no one noticed you," a user wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Alia responded with a calm but pointed comeback: "Why pity, love? You noticed me :)"

The actor's reply quickly gained traction online, with fans applauding her for handling the negativity with confidence and wit.

Many social media users described the response as both "classy" and "savage", praising her composed approach to online trolling.

Alia Bhatt Gets Trolled Online

Alia was subjected to online trolling over a viral clip from the Cannes Film Festival 2026.

The viral clip showed Alia posing confidently on the Cannes red carpet, smiling, waving, and blowing kisses. However, social media users claimed that photographers appeared to be focused on other celebrities instead of clicking her pictures.

Meanwhile, Alia's fashion choices at the event drew significant attention online, including a peach-toned bustier gown and an ivory silk saree-gown.

This marks Alia Bhatt's second consecutive appearance at the Cannes Film Festival as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. Last year, she made her Cannes debut in a custom-made gown by Schiaparelli, a look that was widely appreciated by fans and fashion critics alike.

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival began on May 12 and will continue until May 23.

ALSO READ: Aly Goni Hits Back At Trolls Mocking Alia Bhatt Over Viral Cannes 2026 Red Carpet Video: 'Do Not Demean'