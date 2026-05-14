Tamil Nadu Theatres Cancel Suriya And Trisha's <i>Karuppu</i> Shows, Makers Aim For May 15 Release

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's much-awaited film Karuppu has hit a roadblock, with its release now delayed. The film was originally scheduled to hit theatres on May 14, but ongoing issues have forced the makers to postpone the release.

They are now aiming for a possible release on May 15.

Earlier, the team had suggested that they were trying for an evening release on Thursday after the morning and afternoon shows were cancelled. However, some theatre owners across Tamil Nadu have now confirmed that the evening and night shows have also been called off.

Kasi Theatre shared an update on X, writing, "#Karuppu - All shows for today have been cancelled and refunds for online bookings have been initiated. Refunds for counter tickets can be collected directly at the ticket counter. Disheartening to cancel despite all 5 shows being sold out in advance on release day."

Broadway Cinemas also confirmed the cancellation, posting, "#Karuppu evening and night shows have been regrettably cancelled. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Meanwhile, GK Cinemas owner Ruban Mathivanan wrote, "#Karuppu - All shows are cancelled today. Team is trying to release it Tomo , will update once Distributor confirms us. Refund is initiated for both online and counter."

Director Apologises

Director RJ Balaji later shared a video message apologising to audiences and admitted that he had not expected the disruption.

In the video, he said, "I am giving you another update from my car. I hope it's the last one. I am really sorry to all the fans. It shouldn't have happened. You must have travelled from long distances to reach the theatres in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and other states to watch the film at 9 am. It shouldn't have happened, and I am sorry for that."

The makers are now working to resolve the issues and are targeting a release on Friday, May 15. Fans are waiting for an official confirmation.

ALSO READ: After Karuppu Shows Get Cancelled Across Tamil Nadu, Dhanush Backs Suriya's Film: "Really Hope The Issues Get Resolved"