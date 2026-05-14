Alia Bhatt Bids Adieu To Cannes 2026 In A <i>Bridgerton</i>-Inspired Tarun Tahiliani Saree

Alia Bhatt set the internet on fire with her latest look as she bids adieu to the 79th Cannes Film Festival. For her final appearance at this year's Cannes, Alia opted for "a custom Tarun Tahiliani couture saree", which she wore as a "corseted chinoiserie", as described by the designer, and looked regal as ever.

Details

Alia Bhatt has delivered several striking looks at Cannes so far, and she has now unveiled her final ensemble. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote in a Bridgerton style, "Dearest gentle reader...it's time to say goodbye."

Celebrity fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani shared a detailed description of the outfit. Calling it a corseted chinoiserie, Tarun wrote, "At Cannes, Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt) wears corseted chinoiserie - a custom Tarun Tahiliani couture saree that brings together the romance of Victorian dressing and the fluid elegance of Indian drape traditions."

The designer further added, "Inspired by archival chintz florals and corseted chinoiserie, the look balances operatic drama with softness and ease. Sculpted draping, woven panels, subtle embroidery, and a bias-cut silhouette create a vision that feels regal, feminine, and unmistakably modern."

"Once again Alia styled by Rhea Kapoor stuns in the ensemble that is a reflection of who we are today - a confluence of heritage, fantasy, and contemporary glamour meet in effortless harmony."

Alia Bhatt's Journey At Cannes 2026

For her second-to-last look, while attending the premiere of A Woman's Life, Alia arrived in a custom ice-blue Daniel Frankel gown. The fitted bodice featured delicate straps and a soft, sculpted silhouette that hugged her frame before flowing into a voluminous layered tulle skirt.

Earlier, on Day 2, Alia stepped out in a custom creation by Tarun Tahiliani. Her look featured a draped ivory chanderi dhoti skirt paired with a softly sculpted corset, blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary couture for an elegant and modern statement.

For her red carpet debut at Cannes 2026, Alia embraced couture in a blush-toned gown by Tamara Ralph. The outfit featured a sculpted corset, a sweeping train, and a flowing chiffon scarf - an unmistakable nod to vintage Hollywood glamour.

Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025.