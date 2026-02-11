"More Hindu Than Uddhav Thackeray": BJP Leader On Salman Khan-RSS Event Row

There is unending controversy over Bollywood actor Salman Khan attending a speech by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat last week, with Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane taking the opportunity to fire jabs at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray. "Salman Khan is more of a Hindu than Uddhav… he had the courage to attend an RSS programme," Rane declared.

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi hit back by accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party, in power at the centre and state, of having put "government pressure" on the hugely popular actor.

"… Salman Khan is an actor and he has to live with respect in the country. If people from the ruling side say something, I don't think Salman Khan has the courage to refuse that..."

"He must have gone there under government pressure."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, meanwhile, said, "Salman Khan attending an RSS event, or not attending it… what kind of question is this? Isn't he an Indian citizen? … he installs Lord Ganesha at his home, does everything, respects our culture… I don't see anything wrong with Salman Khan attending the programme of Mohan Bhagwat. It is appropriate…"

"… he is a Mumbai resident, we shouldn't politicise his attendance at a Mumbai event."

At Saturday's speech Bhagwat made a strong push for a 'swadeshi' economic model, saying that while global interdependence is a reality, it must be voluntary and free of pressure, rather than a result of trade wars or tariff-driven compulsions.

RECAP | Salman Khan Attends Mohan Bhagwat's RSS Centenary Event Speech

The controversy broke a day after; on Sunday Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut suggested the actor's presence was "to pull a crowd… to show Muslims are now welcome in the Sangh".

Raut also claimed chatter suggested the invitation was more coercion than conviction.

RECAP | "Coercion Or Conviction": Sanjay Raut On Salman Khan At RSS Event

"People there were heard whispering, 'What to do, brother? One has to go.' If power slips away, will these people still grace your stages?" he added, mocking the Sangh's historical stance on Muslim-centric politics.

However, another celebrity present at the RSS event, Bengali actor and BJP leader Rupali Ganguly, strongly rejected suggestions that public figures were compelled to be present.

RECAP | "Surreal Experience": Actor Rupali Ganguly On Attending RSS Event

"What rubbish. The opposition's job is to oppose. I don't think anyone was forced to do anything. Everyone was more than happy to attend," she told NDTV.