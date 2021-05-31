Hey AR Rahman, Imtiaz Ali Wants A Reunion With You And Two Others

Imtiaz Ali with AR Rahman. (courtesy imtiazaliofficial)

Highlights Imtiaz Ali shared a post by a fan club

It also features Mohit Chauhan and Irshad Kamil

The quartet has worked together multiple times

We are not even over the F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion that took place last week and we are already dreaming of another one and so is filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. His latest Instagram story suggests so. On Sunday night, he shared a post by a fan club that features him along with Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, singer Mohit Chauhan and lyricist Irshad Kamil. The text on the post read: "Stop crying, it's just a reunion" along with a picture of the quartet, who have created some musical gems together (more about that later). Tagging the people in the picture, Imtiaz Ali wrote in his caption: "When shall we four meet again?"

Take a look at Imtiaz Ali's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Imtiaz Ali's Instagram story.

Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman and Irshad Kamil have earlier worked together in films like Rockstar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri, Highway, featuring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda and Tamasha, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor - the tracks of all three films were chartbusters. Mohit Chauhan sang tracks like Matargashti from Tamasha. He sang Jo Bhi Main, Kun Faya Kun, Phir Se Ud Chala, Tum Ho and other songs from Rockstar. Mohit also sang Tum Se Hi for Imtiaz Ali's film Jab We Met, the music for which was composed by Pritam.

Imtiaz Ali made his directorial debut with the 2005 film Socha Na Tha. He has directed several films such as Jab We Met, Highway, Rockstar, Tamasha and Jab Harry Met Sejal. He also made Love Aaj Kal, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Last year, he made another film of the same name, featuring Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.